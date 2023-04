Lowe went 3-for-4 with one triple, one home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the White Sox.

This breakout game was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, as Lowe had gone hitless in his previous five games. The infielder was was an instrumental factor in this blowout victory, finishing a double away from the cycle. The 28-year-old is now slashing .257/.368/.581 with seven homers and 18 RBI so far this year.