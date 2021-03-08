Lowe went 1-for-3 with a run in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Twins, marking his first hit in four spring games.

A first-time All-Star in 2019, Lowe followed up his strong numbers from that season with a .269/.362/.554 slash, 14 home runs and 37 RBI in the truncated 2020 campaign. He'll once again be counted on as a primary power source in what could be a true breakout season in 2021, but until Sunday, his spring had gotten off to an 0-for-5, three-strikeout start across the first three games.