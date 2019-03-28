Rays' Brandon Lowe: Cleanup hitter in opener
Lowe will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat out of the cleanup spot in Thursday's Opening Day game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe's role was somewhat uncertain heading into the spring, but the Rays' decision to sign him to a six-year, $24 million contract indicates the team plans to deploy the versatile 24-year-old in at least a pseudo-everyday role this season. Though he'll settle in at DH in the opener, Lowe is a candidate to see action at first and second base as well as the corner-outfield spots, which aids his chances of gaining multi-position eligibility. It's less certain if he'll be a regular fixture in the cleanup spot, but if that ends up being the case, it would undoubtedly help Lowe's run-producing opportunities.
