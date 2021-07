Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a pair of homers and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe opened the scoring with a solo shot off Ross Stripling in the bottom of the first inning, his 19th homer of the season. He beat Stripling again for a two-run shot in the third and now has 20 on the year. That power has kept him as an above-average hitter despite the fact that he's hitting just .208 on the season while striking out 32.3 percent of the time.