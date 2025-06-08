Lowe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins in extras.

Lowe hit his 13th home run on the season Saturday and knocked in his 34th RBI of the year in the process. If the 30-year-old can stay healthy this season, he is on pace for at least 30 home runs and 80 RBI, which would be his best season since 2021, the last time he was healthy all year. He is currently slashing .247/.298/.454 for the campaign.