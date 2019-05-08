Lowe went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

Lowe extended his hit streak to 11 games and has a 1.019 OPS over 44 at-bats in that stretch. The 24-year-old is slashing .311/.366/.597 with eight home runs and 22 RBI, though his 31.3-percent strikeout rate and unsustainable .408 BABIP suggest he's due for some regression.