Rays' Brandon Lowe: Coming on after slow start
Lowe is 4-for-7 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs over the last two games after starting the season 0-for-9.
After a 2-for-4 night Monday that included a two-run home run, Lowe entered Tuesday's game after Daniel Robertson was pulled due to illness. Lowe responded with a 2-for-3 effort during which he also walked. The promising 24-year-old is projected to continue seeing regular playing time while Joey Wendle (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
