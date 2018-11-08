General manager Erik Neander said Lowe is in the mix of outfielders competing for a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe's chances of making the Opening Day roster seem to have improved after Mallex Smith was traded to the Mariners on Thursday. Tommy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier (foot) and Austin Meadows are expected to open the season as starters, but Lowe will battle it out with newly acquired Guillermo Heredia for the fourth outfield spot. The 24-year-old prospect made his major-league debut in 2018, hitting .233/.324/.450 with six homers and two stolen bases across 43 games for the Rays.