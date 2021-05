Lowe went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

While his season slash remains an unsightly .196/.308/.370, Lowe is starting to finally show signs of life with the bat in recent games. Factoring in Saturday's production, the 26-year-old is hitting .375 (6-for-16) with a double, a solo home run, a walk, a hit by pitch and three runs over his last five games while posting a modest 16.7 percent strikeout rate over that stretch.