Lowe was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Orioles.

Lowe is making quite the impression at spring training as he is 12-for-26 (.462) with two home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI in nine games. The 24-year-old is battling for a reserve outfield spot after slashing .233/.324/.450 in 43 major-league games in 2018.