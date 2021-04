Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday.

Lowe pushed his average and on-base percentage to .364 and .462, respectively, with his first multi-hit effort of the new campaign. The 26-year-old's early-season success -- he's hit safely in all three of his starts thus far -- is in stark contrast to a Grapefruit League slate during which he slashed .179/.267/.205 across 45 plate appearances.