Lowe went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers.

Lowe blasted his 12th homer of the season, and he added to a red-hot stretch at the plate recently. Across his last 20 games, the slugging second baseman is batting .359 (28-for-78) with seven homers, six doubles, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored. Lowe has seven multi-hit efforts during this period, also tallying at least one hit in 18 of these contests.