Lowe went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two total RBI and two total runs in a 14-7 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Lowe kicked off the scoring in the rout with an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning. He added a solo shot to center field in the fourth for his second homer of the campaign. The second baseman has yet to really get going this season, as he is slashing just .180/.306/.328 through 17 contests.