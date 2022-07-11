Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe (back) will remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham through Thursday before potentially being activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe has already played in two games for Durham, going 2-for-4 at the dish between those contests. Since Lowe has been on the shelf for nearly two months with a lower-back stress reaction, the Rays would ideally keep him on the assignment for the entire week to allow him to regain his timing at the plate, but he won't have many more opportunities to play in the minors with the All-Star break approaching. If Lowe makes it back from the IL this weekend, the Rays could be eased back into the lineup at designated hitter rather that has his typical spot at second base.