Lowe (triceps/elbow) fielded grounders, swung the bat and took part in throwing drills Sunday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Lowe, who is recovering from a right triceps/elbow contusion, is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. His involvement Sunday in what appeared to be a full workout would seem to suggest that he's trending toward being ready to rejoin the Rays on Wednesday, though it's possible the organization may want to send him out on a brief rehab assignment beforehand. Whenever the lefty-hitting Lowe is officially activated, he'll likely settle into the large side of a platoon at second base with either Yu Chang or Isaac Paredes.