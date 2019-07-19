Rays' Brandon Lowe: Could be out through next Wednesday

Despite the fact Lowe (lower leg) continues to make progress, he could remain out through next Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe experienced significant bruising from the ball he fouled off his leg back on July 2 that led to his placement on the injured list. While that's naturally subsided a significant amount, the severity of it was such that it appears increasingly unlikely he returns at any point this weekend. The possibility Lowe's absence extends all the way through the middle of next week came directly from manager Kevin Cash, leaving Lowe's fantasy managers hanging in the balance for the time being.