Lowe is a candidate to lead off against right-handed pitchers while Austin Meadows (thumb sprain) is on the injured list, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Joey Wendle, who was just activated from the injured list, is manager Kevin Cash's other option atop the lineup while Meadows is out. Lowe was providing excellent counting stats (15 RBI, 11 runs) in the middle of the order. A move up would hurt his RBI chances while giving him a slight bump up in runs scored.