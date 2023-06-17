Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Saturday's game that he's hopeful that Lowe (back) will be able to start work on the field when the Rays return from their road trip Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was shut down from baseball activities for 2-to-3 weeks due to a herniated disc in his back on June 7, and the infielder appears to be on the shorter side of that diagnosis at this stage. The 28-year-old will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment before being ready to play for Tampa Bay, and there's a good chance Lowe isn't back in the lineup until around the All-Star break.