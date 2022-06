Manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe (back) has resumed rotational work and could start swinging a bat again Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe looks to be gradually resuming baseball activities after he had his rehab program shut down for a few days when he experienced renewed discomfort in his injured lower back. The 27-year-old has been on the shelf since May 16 and appears to be at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list.