Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Lowe's third-inning 421-foot shot, his 10th of the season, erased an early 3-2 deficit for the Rays. The rookie has homered in back-to-back games, and he's now hit safely in four straight contests. Lowe is putting together a strong encore to a dynamic April, as he's now hitting .293 in May after generating a .321 average last month.