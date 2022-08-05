Lowe went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Lowe has multiple hits in three of his last four games, going 7-for-16 in that span. He was a problem for Tigers starter Drew Hutchison on Thursday -- Lowe took the veteran pitcher deep for a two-run blast in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth. The 28-year-old infielder is up to a .253/.321/.466 slash line with eight long balls, 19 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base through 193 plate appearances. Lowe has settled in as a strong-side platoon option at second base since returning from a back injury in mid-July.