Rays' Brandon Lowe: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Manager Kevin Cash said it is just a routine day off for Lowe. Hunter Renfroe will start in right field and bat fifth with lefty Martin Perez on the mound for Boston.
