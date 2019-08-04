Rays' Brandon Lowe: Does pregame work Saturday

Lowe (shin) fielded grounders and did some hitting before Saturday's game against the Red Sox, but he remains without a timetable for return, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe's right shin bone bruise has been extremely stubborn throughout the healing process, although the rookie did confide Saturday that a cortisone shot he received before the Rays traveled to Toronto last week helped significantly. Nevertheless, Lowe is still experiencing discomfort when fielding, keeping him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.