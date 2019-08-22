Rays' Brandon Lowe: Done for the season

Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Lowe (lower leg) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was removed from Tuesday's rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham with a left quadriceps strain. The 25-year-old infielder was trending towards making a return to the big leagues, but his second major league season comes to an end after posting a .276/.339/.523 slashline in 307 plate appearances with 16 home runs, 49 RBI and 40 runs scored across just 76 games.