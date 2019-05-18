Lowe went 2-for-3 with a double an RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against the Yankees.

Lowe doubled home a run in the eighth inning to give the Rays a 2-1 lead, but the Yankees would rally in the bottom of the ninth to come away with the win. The 24-year-old continues to find success at the dish in 2019, slashing .293/.346/.543 with eight homers and 23 RBI over 38 games.