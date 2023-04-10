Lowe went 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Lowe didn't produce many counting stats over his first five games of the season, but he was dominant over the last two games after getting a pair of days to rest. He blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning during Sunday's series finale to help the Rays cruise to an 11-0 win, keeping the team undefeated over the first nine games of the year. The 28-year-old now has a 1.035 OPS with two homers, eight runs and eight RBI over seven games in 2023.