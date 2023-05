Lowe went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Dodgers.

Lowe was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a neck issue, though he's started two consecutive games since without any problem. He's tallied a hit in each of those contests, and his infield single in the seventh inning drove in a run Friday. Though it was an encouraging performance, Lowe has just a .164 average with eight RBI and four runs scored across 20 games in May.