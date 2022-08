Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Lowe knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning followed by a two-run double in the eighth to put the Rays ahead. In 15 games since returning from the injured list, the 28-year-old has gone 21-for-60 (.350) with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI. He improved his season slash line to .258/.328/.472 with 20 extra-base hits through 198 plate appearances.