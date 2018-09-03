Lowe went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Cleveland.

Lowe has gone 5-for-9 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over his last two games after hitting just .208 in his first 48 career at-bats. With numbers like this, the 24-year-old rookie should continue seeing regular playing time down the stretch.