Lowe went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk Sunday against the Yankees.

Lowe drove in his runs on a sacrifice fly and a groundout, though he still managed only his third hit across 11 games in May. In that span, he's hit just .083 with four RBI and two runs scored. Lowe is still a regular in the Rays' lineup against right-handed pitching, though that could change due to the team's depth if his performance doesn't improve.