Rays' Brandon Lowe: Encouraging day Friday

Lowe (shin) had his best day of running Friday according to Rays' Major League medical coordinator Paul Harker, but the infielder still needs to progress to explosive running before beginning a rehab assignment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The news seemingly continues to be optimistic for Lowe, who's been engaging in a variety of baseball activities since the month began. However, he still remains a couple of steps away from running full speed, and he'll need a multi-game rehab assignment before being deemed ready for activation. However, Kramer reports that the chances of Lowe returning at some point during the Rays' next homestand, which begins next Friday and runs through Aug. 21, remains high.