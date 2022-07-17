Lowe (back) went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored Saturday in the Rays' 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

After missing the past two months due to a stress reaction in his lower back, Lowe returned from the 60-day injured list Saturday and slotted in as the No. 2 hitter. The 28-year-old made an immediate splash in his return, coming around to score on a pair of wild pitches and on Yandy Diaz's base hit in the 10th inning. The lefty-hitting Lowe could find himself on the bench versus left-handed pitching, but he'll likely maintain a prominent spot in the lineup against righties now that he's healthy again.