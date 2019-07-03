Rays' Brandon Lowe: Exits Tuesday's game

Lowe was removed from Tuesday's game with an apparent leg injury after fouling a ball off himself, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Lowe finished the at-bat with a single but left the game after showing a noticeable limp on his way to first base. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.

