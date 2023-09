Lowe was removed from Thursday's game against the Angels with an apparent knee injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe fouled a ball hard off his right knee in the bottom of the seventh inning, though he was able to gut it out until the top of the ninth and wouldn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious. Curtis Mead entered to play third base for the Rays as Isaac Paredes shifted over to second. Lowe finished the day 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts.