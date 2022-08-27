Lowe was removed from Friday's game against the Red Sox in the bottom of the third inning due to a right elbow contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was hit by a pitch in his right elbow in the top of the third inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but Isaac Paredes and Yu Chang are candidates to step in at second base if Lowe is sidelined.