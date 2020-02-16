Rays' Brandon Lowe: Feeling healthy in spring
Lowe said Saturday that he feels fully healthy entering spring training after he missed much of the second half of the 2019 season while battling a quadriceps injury, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The Rays initially ruled Lowe out for the season in late August after he strained his left quad while rehabbing a bone bruise in his right shin, but the 25-year-old was surprisingly able to make it back in action in the final week of the campaign to earn his spot on the postseason roster. Lowe wasn't especially productive following his return from the lengthy layoff, but after he resumed rehabbing the quad over the winter, he feels confident he'll be able to regain the strong form he displayed early last season. Lowe slashed .270/.336/.514 with 17 home runs and five steals across 327 plate appearances en route to earning an All-Star nod in 2019, but his 34.6 percent strikeout rate suggests some regression could be headed his way even if health prevails.
