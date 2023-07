Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Lowe took Grant Anderson deep in the seventh inning, marking his first home run since he returned from the injured list July 4. He's hit poorly in that span but is reaching base at a .344 clip while striking out at only at a 15.6 percent rate. Lowe will remain in a large-side platoon role at second base.