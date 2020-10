Lowe went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in the Rays' Game 5 loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Tampa Bay's home-run leader during the regular season, Lowe had gone 41 at-bats without an extra-base hit to begin the playoffs. Lowe is finally off the schneid, though it's not out of the question he sits in favor of Mike Brosseau on Friday with lefty Framber Valdez starting for Houston.