Lowe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Lowe took George Soriano deep in the sixth inning to tally his 11th homer of the campaign. Though it was only his second time clearing the fences since returning from the injured list July 4, Lowe has two homers and a double across his last seven games. He has also struck out at only a 17.9 percent clip since his return, which has helped him maintain a .250 average and .357 on-base percentage across 56 plate appearances.