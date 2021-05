Lowe went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Lowe has now reached safely in eight straight games following Tuesday's multi-hit effort, which also vaulted his average over the .200 mark for the first time since April 10. The 26-year-old is still striking out at an unacceptable 30.2 percent rate, but he sports an impressive .280/.400/.560 line with a double, two home runs, four RBI, four walks, one hit by pitch and six runs during his aforementioned streak.