Rays' Brandon Lowe: Gets sixth start in seven games
Lowe will start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Matt Duffy getting the day off, Lowe will enter the lineup for the sixth time in seven games. Lowe, who recorded the first two hits and RBI of his career in Wednesday's 6-1 win, has seen most of his action primarily in left field since being recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 4. The 24-year-old may have a more difficult time picking up starts in the outfield going forward, however, after the Rays activated Tommy Pham (foot) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
