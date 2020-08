Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Lowe's absence from the starting nine comes as a surprise with a right-hander (Sandy Alcantara) on the hill for Miami. Manager Kevin Cash may have just wanted to give Lowe a day to clear his head with the 26-year-old stuck in a 4-for-31 slump over his last nine games.