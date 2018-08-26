Lowe will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It's the third consecutive start and fifth in six games for Lowe, who has seen his playing time spike with Mallex Smith (infection) on the disabled list and the Rays making Carlos Gomez less of a priority in the lineup. Lowe has rewarded the Rays with a .563 on-base percentage over the last five games and should benefit from steady at-bats so long as he continues to draw walks with regularity. His usefulness in traditional 5x5 formats has been more limited, however, as Lowe is hitting .195 with no home runs and one steal through his first 50 plate appearances in the big leagues.