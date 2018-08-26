Rays' Brandon Lowe: Gets third straight start
Lowe will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
It's the third consecutive start and fifth in six games for Lowe, who has seen his playing time spike with Mallex Smith (infection) on the disabled list and the Rays making Carlos Gomez less of a priority in the lineup. Lowe has rewarded the Rays with a .563 on-base percentage over the last five games and should benefit from steady at-bats so long as he continues to draw walks with regularity. His usefulness in traditional 5x5 formats has been more limited, however, as Lowe is hitting .195 with no home runs and one steal through his first 50 plate appearances in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...