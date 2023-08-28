Lowe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Lowe opened things up with a solo home run off Carlos Rodon in the first inning and then later singled in a run as part of a four-run sixth inning while falling just a triple short of the cycle. It was his fourth three-hit game of the year and his sixth game with at least three RBI and also his first home run off a left-hander this season. Lowe's enjoyed a productive second half, slashing .261/.353/.496 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs and a 13:28 BB:K in 136 plate appearances.