Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs in a 10-5 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has hits in seven of the last eight games, including five straight contests. Lowe has three extra-base hits during his modest hitting streak as well. Overall, he is batting .278 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs and a steal in 11 games this season.