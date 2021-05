Lowe went 2-for-3 with three walks, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

He got the Rays on the board with a two-run shot in the third inning before adding a solo blast in the fifth, and Toronto pitchers wanted nothing to do with him after that. Lowe may be gearing up for one of his patented hot streaks, going 6-for-21 over his last five games with three homers and six RBI.