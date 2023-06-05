The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Monday with low back inflammation.
After sitting out Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox due to the back problem, Lowe will now be shelved for at least nine more days while he recovers from the injury. The diagnosis of low back inflammation doesn't seem overly serious, so Lowe could be in store for a minimum-length stay on the IL, or close to it. Tampa Bay called up utility man Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Durham on Monday to provide additional depth in the infield, but Lowe's absence is expected to open up steady playing time for both Taylor Walls and Isaac Paredes.