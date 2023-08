Lowe went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Lowe continues to terrorize opposing pitchers with his fifth home run over his last 10 games. The 28-year-old is still hitting just .226 on the year but has been showcasing tremendous power potential as of late. Lowe has typically been slotting in at the three spot against righties and will look to continue his momentum with the Rays lined up to face five right-handers in the upcoming week.