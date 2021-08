Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

He took Matt Harvey deep in the fifth inning and then got to Paul Fry in the sixth. Lowe continues to enjoy a big August, slashing .291/.344/.673 through 14 games with six of his 28 homers on the season, as well as 12 runs and 16 RBI.