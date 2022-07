Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Guardians.

Lowe's two-out, two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning staked the Rays to an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 28-year-old, who is batting .318 since returning from the injured list July 16, is starting at second base and batting third in Sunday's series finale.